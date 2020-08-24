Photos: Music-filled picnic at Wakeman Town Farm

Friends enjoy the time together at the picnic dinner and music event at Wakeman Town Farm on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — As safe social space and great weather were not only permitting but inviting, on Wednesday evening Wakeman Town Farm hosted an outdoor picnic dinner and session of live music for several dozen visitors.

For $80 per couple, the farm teamed with chefs from Terrain Garden Café to bring a boxed dinner event to the nonprofit’s bucolic setting.

“Basically the idea is sort of a picnic and good-old-fashioned fun,” said Christy Colasurdo, events director.

“Everything we’re doing is outside for COVID,” she said, but the spacious farm provides ample space, a handsome setting and lots of picnic tables as well.

Westporter Erika Smith was one such person to take advantage of the outing.

“You’ve got to get creative with what’s going on in town, but it’s really nice to have the community feel here,” she said..

Similar dinnertime events are planned in the coming months — weather permitting — with the farm teaming with other chefs and food institutions as well.

“It feels very normal and we have lots of things that don’t feel normal right now,” said Jaime Smith of Westport, who serves on the farm’s board of trustees. “The farm is a sanctuary.”