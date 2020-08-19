  • A couple sit by the 9-11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta / ©Jarret Liotta 2020

    A couple sit by the 9-11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

    A couple sit by the 9-11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
Image 1 of / 25

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 25

A couple sit by the 9-11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

A couple sit by the 9-11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta

WESTPORT — A lot goes on at Sherwood Island State Park, even during a rainy Sunday afternoon.

There were no swimmers or sunbathers, but a number of fishing folks cast lines from the shore out into the gray, roiling water, as well as from the various stone jetties that jut out into Long Island Sound.

There were a couple of runners, some recreational walkers and others who just wanted to sit and enjoy the distant views surrounding Connecticut’s oldest state park.

There were seashell collectors, picnicking families, and reflective individuals who spent quiet time sitting by the solemn 9-11 Memorial out at the southern end of the park.

Finally there were birds — lots and lots of them, including hawks, owls, seagulls, and an extended gaggle of Canada geese, which seemed to even outnumber the human beings on that particular day.