Photographers upset over fees to shoot at Albion Basin

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (AP) — Professional photographers are upset to learn they will be charged $125 for a special permit fee and $50 per shoot to be able to take pictures in a picturesque northern Utah area full of vivid summer wildflowers.

The Deseret News reports Forest Service officials recently began being tough on permits and fees since large crowds at Little Cottonwood Canyon's Albion Basin are taking a toll on resources.

Polly Berseng with the Forest Service's Salt Lake Ranger District says all photographers working on any kind of project will need to pay the permit and shoot fees.

She says many photographers have gone off trail, trampled the flowers and inadvertently created new trails where there were none.

Berseng says right now, the Forest Service is only educating photographers on the fees.

