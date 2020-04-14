Phoenix woman accused of driving impaired with infant in car

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired with her infant inside the vehicle, according to Phoenix police.

They said 33-year-old Sussan Lira was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated DUI and endangerment.

Police said Lira was unable to stand on her own and refused a breath test at the scene.

Court paperwork shows Lira’s vehicle was found up against a metal fence after the crash.

When officers approached the vehicle, they reported smelling alcohol and found two empty bottles in the car.

Police said a witness to the crash pulled the baby girl out of the vehicle with the car seat attached and it wasn’t buckled or restrained in any way.

The infant now is in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services.