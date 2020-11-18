Phoenix police: Woman's body found in bottom of Salt River

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman’s body has been found in the bottom of the Salt River in south Phoenix, according to police.

They said officers responded to the scene after getting a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a dead body.

Officers noted obvious signs of foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, police said.

They said it’s not known how long the body was in the river and the woman hasn’t been identified yet.