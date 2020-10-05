Phoenix police: Teen boy fatally shot at apartment complex

PHOENIX (AP) — A teenager has been found fatally shot at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said Monday.

They said the 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds around 12:15 a.m. and died at the scene.

The name of the teen wasn’t immediately released and police said they didn't have a suspect yet.

Police said they are looking for any witnesses to the fatal shooting and their investigation is ongoing.