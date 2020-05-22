Phoenix police: Officer fatally shoots man; fight reported

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 40-year-old armed man was fatally shot during an encounter with officers responding to a report of a fight that turned out to involve alleged domestic violence.

Police say one officer shot the man Thursday night after the man answered the door.

Police didn't release additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the man pointed his weapon at officers.

Police said internal and criminal investigations were underway.