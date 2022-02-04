Philly, Pittsburgh DAs lose round in opioid settlement suit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The district attorneys for Philadelphia and Allegheny County have lost a round in their legal challenge of the $26 billion national opioid settlement, with a Pennsylvania appeals court ruling Friday that their suit against the state attorney general was premature.

The prosecutors want the right to continue with their own lawsuits against the drug industry, saying the national settlement would pay their communities only a fraction of the money needed to cover the epidemic's financial toll. They had asked the court to rule that Attorney General Josh Shapiro has no authority to bind them to the settlement.