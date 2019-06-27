Philadelphia refinery too unsafe for investigators to enter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The federal safety board investigating the fire and explosions at the largest oil refinery on the East Coast says investigators haven't been able to access the unit where the blasts happened because it remains too dangerous.

Kristen Kulinowski, of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, calls the June 21 blaze and blasts at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery a "fundamental failure."

She says they haven't determined a cause, and investigators' first priority will be to conduct a physical examination in the unit once the area is structurally safe.

For now, investigators are gathering perishable items, interviewing employees at the refinery and requesting documents.

She says the ordeal started when hydrocarbon vapors were somehow released in a unit that makes a blending agent for gasoline, and then found an ignition source.

If the hydrofluoric acid in that unit became a gas and got into the atmosphere, it would be extremely harmful to humans. She says no such gases were released.