Philadelphia, New York City could see 4 inches of snow

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Winter weather is not over yet in the Northeast as several states will see Easter snow and a potentially messy morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, says the Philadelphia and New York areas could see up to 4 inches in yet another spring storm.

Meteorologist Trent Davis says the snow won't start until overnight and should stop by noon Monday. Rain and sleet are also in the forecast.

Davis says there should be "rapid melting" however because of recent warmer temperatures.

The Poconos Mountains and parts of northern New Jersey may get 6 inches.

Davis says it's rare but not unheard of to see snow in Philadelphia and New York City into April.

Parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut could see a couple inches.