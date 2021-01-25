Pets are back: Biden's 2 dogs settle in at White House DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 3:43 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The patter of paws is being heard in the White House again following the arrival of President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major. The two German shepherds are the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration.
Major burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden, then president-elect, broke his right foot while playing with the dog at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE