Petitions for RTM candidates still available

Petitions for candidates interested in running this November for the Representative Town Meeting will be available until Tuesday, Sept. 10.

WESTPORT — The Sept. 10 deadline to run for the Representative Town Meeting by petition is quickly approaching.

Town Clerk Patty Strauss announced Tuesday that three districts — District 2, 4, and 8 — have fewer candidates than needed to complete the four member district representation. Members of the 36-member RTM are elected on a nonpartisan basis, with four delegates from each of the town’s nine voting districts. Members are elected for two-year terms.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Westport residents to become involved in the workings of their town,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a statement on Tuesday. “The non-partisan RTM plays a vital role in town government and its decision making function. I urge interested citizens to file a petition to be placed on the ballot.”

Currently, Strauss said eight petitions have been issued to people interested in running as a petitioning candidate. To date two of those petitions have been returned and certified, she said.

Petitions are still available for residents interested in running for the RTM at the town clerk’s office at Town Hall in Room 105. Petitioners must gather 25 signatures from their district to qualify for placement on the Nov. 5 ballot.

For more information, contact Strauss at 203-341-1105 or pstrauss@westportct.gov.