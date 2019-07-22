Petitions for RTM candidates available July 23

WESTPORT — Residents interested in running for the Representative Town Meeting can pick up petitions starting Tuesday, Town Clerk Patty Strauss has announced.

Petitions will be available at the Town Clerk’s office and must be returned to the town clerk by Sept. 10. Petitioners must gather 25 signatures from residents in their districts to be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“My staff will review the instructions with the petitioner,” Strauss said in a statement. “A district map and a list of district voters will be supplied to aid each petitioner in gathering the required signatures.”

Members of the 36-member RTM are elected on a nonpartisan basis, with four delegates from each of the town’s nine voting districts. Members are elected for two-year terms.

RTM members vote on town appropriation requests of more than $20,000, approve town ordinances, vote on final approve of the town budget, serve on two or more committees that review and make recommendations regarding appropriations and ordinances; and review certain decisions of town boards and commissions.

For more information, contact Strauss at 203-341-1105 or pstrauss@westportct.gov.