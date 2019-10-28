Petition filed to create bipartisan redistricting commission

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group trying to prevent partisan gerrymandering of Oklahoma's legislative and congressional districts is seeking a public vote on whether to create a new bipartisan commission to redraw district boundaries.

A group that includes the president of the Oklahoma League of Women Voters and Let's Fix This, an organization aimed at helping Oklahomans engage politically, filed its petition Monday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office.

The group is seeking to gather enough signatures to place the proposed constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot.

Under the plan, the power to draw both legislative and federal congressional districts would be transferred from the Legislature to a bipartisan commission. The commission would include an equal number of Republicans, Democrats and representatives unaffiliated with either party selected by a group of retired judges.