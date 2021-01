WESTON — After years of declining revenue and a monthslong eviction process, Peter’s Weston Market has announced it’s closing Sunday after nearly 50 years in business.

“We are saddened to announce to the public that Peter’s Weston Market will be closing its doors permanently at the end of the month,” owner Jim Magee,posted on the market’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “Retailers, especially small businesses, have been struggling for the last 15 years and ours is no exception.”

The post goes on to say the market’s sales declined 10 percent each year for the past five years, though expenses have continued to increase.

“In addition, the complexities and declining in-store sales due to COVID-19 have dramatically hurt us,” Magee said. “Because of all of this, remaining in business is no longer sustainable.”

The store had to dramatically change how it operates when the pandemic broke out, forcing them to move online and restrict the amount of people they could have in the building.

Anna McCann, whose parents own Peter’s Market, said it’s been part of her family for as long as she can remember.

“It’s unfortunate and we’re heartbroken,” she said of the closure.

She knew it was going to be a hard week for the family, but seeing an outpouring of love and positive stories of how the market has touched so many in town has meant a lot.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook with people telling my dad how sorry they are,” McCann said, adding the sandwiches sold out at lunch time.

She and her sisters grew up in Weston and like so many of their friends and other young people in town worked at the market.

“It’s been a rite of passage,” McCann said.

She thanked everyone for all of their support over the years, adding the market wouldn’t have been able to survive through the start of the pandemic without the support of those in Weston and Westport.

“We tried,” McCanna said, adding they even attempted to bring in investors, but the deals fell through. “We gave it our best shot.”

Peter’s Weston Market is located in a plaza with several other businesses, essentially the only area to eat or shop in town.

Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding has not responded to request for comment.

The pandemic also came just as an eviction complaint was filed by the landlord, Weston Shopping Center Associates, LLC, in March.

MFV Enterprises, which represents the Peter’s Market, failed to pay rent from Aug. 1, 2019, through March 2020, according to the complaint.

The market was notified they were in default on the lease on Feb. 28 and had five days to fix it, which didn’t happen, and so were told they had to move out by March 17, according to the complaint.

Courts closed shortly after due to COVID-19, stalling the action.

In September, Weston Shopping Center Associates and MFV Enterprises entered an agreement that allowed the market to stay there until Jan. 31, as long as it paid a monthly payment of about $37,400 beginning in September.

Financial struggles for Peter’s Market worsened this spring, prompting Magee to launch a GoFundMe campaign in April.

At the time, he said it was important to stay open for his longtime employees and the community.

The campaign went on to raise more than $121,000.

“After being in business for nearly 50 years, we want everyone to know we explored and exhausted every potential option to prevent this from happening,” Magee wrote. “As a last-ditch effort we launched a GoFundMe page, appealing directly to our customers. Your loyalty and support was generous and overwhelming, allowing us to keep employees employed and continue to serve the community we love, including our regular donations to the Weston Food Pantry.”

The news of the market’s closure Wednesday was met with an outpouring of well wishes and sadness from the community.

Many were customers who thanked Magee and the other employees for “going above and beyond,” describing the market as a warm place that has done a lot for the community. They called it a “gem” and “anchor” in town.

The feeling was mutual.

“We will miss our loyal customers, the energy in the store, the incredible number of young Westonites who have worked with us, and of course, our favorite Peter's sandwiches,” Magee wrote. “We hope that you will remember us kindly and be respectful of the impossibly difficult circumstances leading to our closing.”

Magee thanked the community for its continued support over the years.

“It’s been a great run,” he said. “While we shed tears of pain right now, we also shed tears of joy for both all the friends we’ve made over the years and for the relief of the future. Thank you again for all of your support.”

