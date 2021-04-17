Pet rescue organization shuts down after abuse complaints

JEFFERSON, Ky. (AP) — Montgomery County sheriff's office says a pet rescue organization has shut down and its operators have been charged with animal cruelty after cats and dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the sheriff's office, deputies executing a search warrant found more than 100 dogs and 150 cats this week at Caring about Treasured Strays, or C.A.T.S., in Jefferson. Investigators sought a warrant after receiving complaints about possible animal abuse at the facility.