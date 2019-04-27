https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-week-Stringer-13798585.php
Pet of the week / Stringer
Hounds tend to make great family pets, and Stringer is no exception.
He is a 15-month-old coonhound mix with long legs and floppy ears. He is people and dog social, and loves to get out and about to walk and sniff.
Stringer is looking for a single-family home, with a family that enjoys being outdoors.
To learn more about Stringer, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.
