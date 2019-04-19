Pet of the week / Amores

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the week / Amores 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Meet Amores. This 18-month-old tabby cat is such a find.

She is young, but lower energy. A true lap cat, and a grade-A lounger. She would make an excellent companion for a quieter home.

She would prefer to be the only cat so she can be queen of all the best sunbeams and pillows.

To learn more about Amores, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.