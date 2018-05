Pet of the week

Spring is an aptly named 3-year-old greyhound mix; no one other than the famous Tigger has more spring in her step than this active and playful girl. This black and white gal, with charming spots on her legs, is looking for an active home where she can get equal amounts of play time and cuddles. She would make a great hiking buddy, and she also enjoys chasing balls and playing with doggy friends. Spring would likely do well in a home with another friendly dog, and might be a good fit for kids too!

Come visit Spring at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport or call 203-227-4137.