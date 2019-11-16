Pet of the Week: Yuki

Little Yuki is a 3-year-old Maltese looking for a home. He is a sweet, happy-go-lucky fellow who wiggles at people and likes to jump up in laps to lick faces.

He’s just over 11 lbs. He’s looking for a home with older kids who can respect his tiny self. He will need regular grooming, walks and play time, and lots of love.

This guy is 100% qualified to be the best friend you have always wanted.

To learn more about Yuki, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137