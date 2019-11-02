Pet of the Week: Virgil

Virgil Virgil Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Virgil 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Virgil is a 6-month old and came in with his two litter mates, both of whom have been adopted. They’re a rowdy, dog-social crew, with a bit of shyness around new people.

Once he knows you, Virgil is playful and cuddly. His ideal home would have another playful dog and a fully fenced yard. He would also be happy with a family that can take him hiking.

This shy guy would be happiest with adults and older kids. He talks a lot, so a single family home so as not to disturb the neighbors is best.

To learn more about Virgil, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137