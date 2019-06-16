Pet of the Week: Venus

Venus is a 13-year-old quiet and reserved kitty seeking a zen-like home where she can live the rest of her life in the lap of luxury.

She is sweet and may enjoy sharing her life with polite children over 8. She doesn’t have much experience with other pets but may be willing to consider sharing. She needs to be an indoor only cat.

To learn more about Spice, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.