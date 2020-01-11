Pet of the Week: Tuxedo

Surprise — this week’s pet named Tuxedo is a tuxedo cat with a very cool personality. He has lived with children, large dogs and another cat.

He is an ideal family cat as he is social, confident and playful. He was declawed, so it’s important that he be kept indoors at all times for his safety.

Tuxedo is 12 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is a healthy guy with a lot of years and a lot of love left to give.

To learn more about Tuxedo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137