Pet of the Week: Tundra

Meet Tundra, a shy but sweet 2-year old American Chinchilla rabbit. She is from local Animal Control and has made herself quite at home.

She has a phenomenal dew lap and a love for all veggies. She is still learning to get comfortable with being held but does like playing king of the mountain with sitting humans.

This timid bunny will thrive in a home where all residents are over 12 and will likely blossom fastest in a rabbit-experienced home.

To learn more about Tundra, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137