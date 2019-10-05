Pet of the Week: Tre

Tre is a lovely and little, quiet beagle.

She is friendly, house trained, and has lived with young children. At 8 years old, she’s got pep in her step and is always up for a walk but doesn’t require the same quantity of activity as some younger pups.

She’s the perfect weight at just 27 pounds.

To learn more about them, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137