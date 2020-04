Pet of the Week: Torri

Torri, a handsome 14-year-old domestic shorthair mix, likes kids over 10 years old.

He hasn’t had much experience living with cats or dogs but may be willing to consider sharing with a furry friend.

He has plenty of love left to share with a lucky family.

To learn more about Ryleigh, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137