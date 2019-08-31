Pet of the Week: Tink

Tink is a 1-year-old tuxedo cat with street smarts and a sense of humor.

Her strong personality makes her an occasionally insistent companion and a joy to watch explore the world. She’s also quite smart and is making good progress in the clicker training program — yes, that’s right, you can train cats just the same as dogs.

She is learning to wave and next will be taught to come to her name. This girl loves to share her space with humans but must be the only pet in the home.

To learn more about Cloe, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137