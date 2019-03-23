Pet of the Week / Tena

Tena is a 3-year-old pig bull ... we mean pit bull.

This petite, low rider, snorty, brindle gal is a super cuddly mush. She enjoys play dates with similarly sized dogs and loves everyone she meets. She can be occasionally startled by people carrying large objects, but recovers quickly when she realizes it is just another person ready to give her affection.

She has a moderate energy level, so after a little run around she will be more than ready to plop down on the couch with you.

To learn more about Tena, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.