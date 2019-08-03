Pet of the Week: Sunny

Staff freely admits to being suckers for black and white cats.

All feline lovers would agree that Sunny is worth the fuss. This 8-month-old gal is playful and affectionate, and has nice house manners. She will likely do well with kids, but may prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you are looking for a lovely young cat but want to skip the tiny babies, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.