Pet of the Week / Stringer

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week / Stringer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Stringer is a 1-year-old male coonhound, American English mix dog that is ready to find his forever home.

He can live in a single-family home, and wants to live with kids over 10 years old. Stringer has not had much experience with cats or dogs, but is willing to consider sharing his home with a furry friend.

Stringer is calm, but has his moments of energy that require exercise every day. He is a great dog with lots of potential, and needs a family with general dog experience.

To learn more about Stringer, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.