Pet of the Week: Spot

This absurdly cute, 3-month old puppy is Spot. He is a quiet, well-mannered beagle mix who loves to play with other dogs and has been around house rabbits and cats.

His favorite things to do are chase toys and cuddle. He is working on his potty training. Like all puppies his age, he will need to be taken out once overnight.

Raising a puppy is hard work but with a great pay off. This little man will be so worth the effort.

To learn more about Spot, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137