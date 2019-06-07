Pet of the Week: Spice

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Spice 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As everyone knows, summer is the time for kittens. We have some lovely adults available and sometimes they end up staying longer because there are so many kittens.

Adult cats offer a lower energy, more companionable experience than high octane kittens.

Meet lovely Spice. She is a quiet, petite tabby, 10 years young. She is fit as a fiddle, super cuddly, and always ready for an adventure.

She has previously lived with two other cats, and has always been indoors.

To learn more about Spice, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.