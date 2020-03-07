Pet of the Week: Queenie

Queen Kleopatra, or Queenie, is a 5 year old American pit bull terrier who has previously lived with other pets and is very friendly with people.

She has a moderate energy level — she’s ready to keep you company on a walk and then hop up beside you on the couch for TV or book time. She bonds quickly and is very attentive to her humans.

Although on the larger side, she walks beautifully on leash, so is a joy to have out and about with you.

To learn more about Queenie, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137