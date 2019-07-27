https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-Week-Precious-14184009.php
Pet of the Week: Precious
Precious is a 15-year-old cat in good health, with a sweet disposition.
She was much loved by her foster parents, and is now looking for a retirement home. She is likely to prefer a less active home, where she can sit around in the windowsill and be petted.
She has received dental care, so will go out a happy, healthy, vaccinated pet.
To learn more about Mason, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.
