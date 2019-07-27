Pet of the Week: Precious

Precious Precious Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Precious 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Precious is a 15-year-old cat in good health, with a sweet disposition.

She was much loved by her foster parents, and is now looking for a retirement home. She is likely to prefer a less active home, where she can sit around in the windowsill and be petted.

She has received dental care, so will go out a happy, healthy, vaccinated pet.

To learn more about Mason, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.