Piccos

Our favorite dog in the kennel is Piccos, an 11-month-old mixed breed dog who looks like a large fox and is just as smart as one too, and he definitely is looking for the right kind of family. Smart dogs are such fun companions for people who like to do things like dog sports or trick training. Piccos is extremely motivated by toys and attentive to his handler. Once he has had adequate exercise, he is a cuddly and calm companion. He would do best with an active family that can take him out hiking or jogging regularly, and who has enough time to throw the ball around the yard with him. He would also likely do well in a home with another active, playful dog, and older children.

To learn more about Piccos visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.