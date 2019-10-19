Pet of the Week: Pete

Pete is super handsome 7-year-old, but a bit of a diva. His happy place would be a home with adults and young people over 14 years old.

He would like to be the only cat so he can soak up all the attention for himself. A family that has previous experience with cats is preferred. Pete is declawed so needs to be indoors only for his safety.

To learn more about Pete, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137