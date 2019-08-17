Pet of the Week: Oswaldo

Oswaldo is a handsome, 12-year-old, Burmese mix with plenty of life left to live.

He loves the indoor environment and wants nothing more than to be your best friend.

He may be interested in sharing his new home with respectful kids and gentle furry friends.

To learn more about Oswaldo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137