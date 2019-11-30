Pet of the Week: Oscar

Oscar, an 8-year-old boxer mix, is the type of guy who prefers living with teens and adults. Despite his age, he still has quite a bit of energy so would love a family that can take him for lots of long walks, socialization and fun.

He will thrive in a setting where his people have previous experience with guarding type breeds.

To learn more about Oscar, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137