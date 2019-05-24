Pet of the Week: Oreo

Oreo is an active 2-year-old beagle mix. She is under 25 pounds, but with the active temperament of some of the larger field-bred dogs.

Oreo loves to play with other dogs, enjoys hiking, chasing balls, and all other outdoor activities. She seems to be universally friendly, so would make a great family dog.

We are recommending her for a single-family home rather than an apartment or a condo based on the fact that she can be somewhat vocal.

To learn more about Oreo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.