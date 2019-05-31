Pet of the Week / Mosley

What does a dog have in common with a door? Well, if it’s 3-year-old Mosley it’s the ability to hinge.

Mosley is so happy to see new people that he waggles his body like a little hinge. Mosley is a medium-sized shepherd hound mix, who is house trained and ready to be a family pet. He enjoys his walks, and is quite polite on the leash.

He likes friendly dogs, and is especially comfortable with those that are smaller than him. He do well in a home with kids 10 and up, and lots of couch time for cuddles.

To learn more about Mosley, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.