Pet of the Week: Milo

Pet of the Week: Milo

Milo is a petite 2-year-old, white domestic short hair. He is social and enjoys being petted.

He is bonded to his sister, a long-haired gray one-year-old cat named Luna. They are looking for a home together, with children a bit on the older side, with a nice couch for them to spread out on.

They are moderate to low energy cats with great house manners.

To learn more about Milo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.