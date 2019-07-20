Pet of the Week: Mason

Little Mason the guinea pig just wants to talk to you all day.

He is all squeaks and chirps when you visit with him and loves people — this is a truly happy piggie!

This 2-year-old had to get through a small rough patch when he first arrived: He had a foot problem and an upset stomach. But the staff medical team has him feeling much better and now he’s ready to find his new home. And as you can see, he’s a pretty stylish guy!

To learn more about Mason, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.