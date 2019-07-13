Pet of the Week: Luna and Milo

They say opposites attract, right? Well that’s definitely the case for Luna and Milo.

Luna is a 1-year-old kitty who is big, fluffy and long-haired. And her best bud, 2-year-old Milo, is small, short-haired and white and gray. They came to the Connecticut Humane Society together and need to go home together, as they just wouldn’t be the same solo.

They came super shy and nervous, but over the past month have come out of their shells big time. They love getting attention, and Luna will even tap your hand with her paw to ask for more pets.

They aren’t up for a dog friend, but are open to living with another cat.

To learn more about Luna and Milo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.