Pet of the Week: Lucy and Connie

As you may have heard this week, a shelter in upstate New York rescued over 200 small animals that had been dumped in a field.

In their honor, the Connecticut Humane Society is featuring Lucy (pictured) and Connie, two guinea pigs who are available for adoption. These two girls are sweet guinea pigs who love to squeak for their lettuce and are comfortable being handled.

They must go home together. Guinea pigs are naturally social and do best in groups.

To learn more about Lucy and Connie, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137