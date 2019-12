Pet of the Week: Lucy

Lucy is a 1-year old lady that prefers quiet in her life. A peaceful home will make her sing with joy. She can be shy at first, but with patience will warm up to new friends.

She prefers the company of people over 10 years old.

To learn more about Lucy, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137