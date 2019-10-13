  • Leo

Leo is the whole package: house trained, playful (with pre-installed fetch software), and extremely cuddly.

Don’t let his age fool you! This approximately 9-year-old guy is very energetic and requires a good amount of exercise. He also enjoys being near his people so would love to be in a home where there are people around for cuddling a good portion of the day.

To learn more about Leo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137