Pet of the Week: Kevin and Fabian

What’s better than one ferret? How about two ferrets? Especially ones who are best friends like Kevin (pictured) and Fabian, and can entertain each other and you.

These 1-year-old boys love to play with boxes and anything they can burrow in, but also love snuggling together on their hammock.

They came from a local municipal animal control shelter together, and definitely need to go home together. Even though they have each other for company, they’ll need plenty of time with their new human family members, too. Visit them in Westport today.

To learn more about Spot, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137