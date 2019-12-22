https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-Week-Katy-14921434.php
Pet of the Week: Katy
Photo: Contributed Photo
Katy is a gorgeous guinea pig and was dropped off at one of the local animal control centers. When she came in to the Connecticut Humane Society, staff realized that she was soon to be a new mom.
This girl has done all the hard work of raising a litter of tiny piggies and now hopes she’ll find a great home where someone will take great care of her.
To learn more about Katy, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137
