Pet of the Week / Jake

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week / Jake 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Meet Jake, a 3-year-old brown tabby with a cuddly personality and a funny habit. Jake loves to burrow under blankets.

It’s important to note he is not fearful and is not hiding: he simply likes the feeling of being under his blankies. He will come right out to greet you when you walk in his room.

If you are looking for a cat to play hide and seek with, and an affectionate buddy with whom to watch sports or your favorite drama, look no further than this charming guy.

Jake has previously lived with other cats and may be a good choice for kids as well.

To learn more about Jake, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.