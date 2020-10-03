Pet of the Week: Honey

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Honey 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Honey is as sweet as her name. This 3-year-old pit bull is looking for a new home where she can get some walks outside, but also have some time as a couch potato.

She was left at a local municipal animal control, and came to the Connecticut Humane Society for medical care and adoption. Now she’s ready to be spoiled.

She’s interested in making friends with other dogs and kids who are 12 and up, but isn’t so sure about cats right now.

To learn more about Honey, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137